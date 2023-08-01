Brito (4-5) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on six hits over four innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out four.

Brito struggled in place of Domingo German (who was eventually healthy enough to deliver five innings in relief), giving up five runs on four homers in the loss. Brito had been solid in his previous two MLB starts, allowing just two runs over 11.1 innings. Overall, his ERA is up to 5.17 with a 1.35 WHIP and 39:21 K:BB across 12 starts (55.2 innings). With German healthy, Brito will likely return to Triple-A.