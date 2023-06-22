Brito (4-3) earned the win over Seattle on Wednesday, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Brito was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make the start and gave New York an efficient 81-pitch scoreless outing. Both hits the rookie right-hander allowed were singles, and at one point he retired 12 straight batters. Brito began his major-league career allowing just one run over his first 10 innings earlier this season, though his effectiveness tailed off after that. He struggled with a 7.08 ERA And 17:10 K:BB over 20.1 frames after being sent down to Triple-A in late May, so he's a risky fantasy proposition moving forward despite Wednesday's excellent outing. In addition, Brito may not stick in the rotation for long with both Carlos Rodon (back/forearm) and Nestor Cortes (shoulder) making progress in their respective returns from injury.