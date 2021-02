Chacin was named among a group of pitchers likely to compete for a rotation spot during spring training, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Manager Aaron Boone specifically mentioned Chacin as a possible option for the fifth-starter role to begin the season, though a handful of other hurlers were also pointed out as part of the competition. Chacin hasn't thrown well since the 2018 campaign, so he appears to be a longshot to crack the Opening Day rotation.