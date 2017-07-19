Choi was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday.

This move doesn't seem to be a result of Choi's performance this season. As the left-handed half of a platoon at first base, the 26-year-old went 4-for-18 with two home runs and five RBI. However, with Todd Frazier joining the Bronx Bombers, Chase Headley will move over to fill Choi's role at first base, leaving the latter without a role in the big leagues. He'll head back to the minors to act as organizational depth, although this strong showing (albeit in a small sample size) could create some intrigue while he's exposed to waivers.