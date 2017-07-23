Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Outrighted to minors
Choi was outrighted Sunday to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Choi didn't generate any interest off waivers after he was designated for assignment earlier in the week, so he'll remain in the Yankees organization, though he'll no longer occupy a spot on the 40-man roster. The Yankees decided to keep Garrett Cooper as their backup first baseman over Choi, who went 4-for-15 with two home runs and five RBI during his brief time in the big leagues.
