Choi was outrighted Sunday to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Choi didn't generate any interest off waivers after he was designated for assignment earlier in the week, so he'll remain in the Yankees organization, though he'll no longer occupy a spot on the 40-man roster. The Yankees decided to keep Garrett Cooper as their backup first baseman over Choi, who went 4-for-15 with two home runs and five RBI during his brief time in the big leagues.