Choi was outrighted Sunday to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Choi didn't generate any interest off waivers after he was designated for assignment earlier in the week, so he'll remain in the Yankees organization, though he'll no longer occupy a spot on the 40-man roster. The Yankees decided to keep Garrett Cooper as their backup first baseman over Choi, who went 4-for-15 with two home runs and five RBI during his brief time in the big leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast