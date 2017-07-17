Choi is out of the lineup Monday against the Twins, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

Unless the Yankees add a first baseman via trade prior to the deadline, it looks like Choi and Garrett Cooper will work in a platoon at the position. As the left-handed hitter of the two, Choi stands to see the larger portion of the at-bats, but with the Yankees facing a fourth lefty starter in five games, the 26-year-old will hit the bench once again.