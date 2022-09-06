Cordero (illness) has struck out three and allowed no hits and one walk in three scoreless innings across two appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since being activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday.

Cordero was unavailable for about a week and a half after testing positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old right-hander sports a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB in 29 innings this season, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot has thus far worked against him in his hopes of earning a call-up to the Yankees.