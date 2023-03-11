Cordero has a chance to make the Opening Day roster with both Lou Trivino (elbow) and Tommy Kahnle (biceps) expected to begin the campaign on the injured list, Max Goodman of SI.com reports.

Cordero last pitched in the majors in 2020, when he posted an ugly 6.08 ERA and 1.58 ERA over 26.2 innings with the White Sox. However, the right-hander turned things around in the Yankees system with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, recording a 1.67 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 49:12 K:BB across 37.2 frames. The reliever has tossed four scoreless innings so far this spring, and Goodman reports that Cordero hit 99 mph on the radar gun with his sinker in his last outing. Helping Cordero's case is that he's on the 40-man roster and doesn't have much to gain by being in the minors as a 30-year-old journeyman. If he does make the Opening Day roster, Cordero would likely begin the season pitching in lower-leverage situations.