Cordero was added to the Yankees' MLB roster on Thursday.
Cordero had a 1.67 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 49:12 K:BB across 37.2 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, and he'll head into the offseason as a member of the big-league roster. The right-hander last saw action in the majors during 2020 with the White Sox.
More News
-
Yankees' Jimmy Cordero: Cleared to rejoin Triple-A team•
-
Yankees' Jimmy Cordero: Lands on COVID-19 IL•
-
Yankees' Jimmy Cordero: Activated, joins Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Jimmy Cordero: Advances to live batting practice•
-
Yankees' Jimmy Cordero: Moves to injured list•
-
Yankees' Jimmy Cordero: Signs with Yankees•