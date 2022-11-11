Cordero was added to the Yankees' MLB roster on Thursday.

Cordero had a 1.67 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 49:12 K:BB across 37.2 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, and he'll head into the offseason as a member of the big-league roster. The right-hander last saw action in the majors during 2020 with the White Sox.

