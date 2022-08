Cordero was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Cordero has put up strong number at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2022, as he owns a 2.08 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 26 innings. However, his campaign will be temporarily paused while on the COVID-19 IL.