Cordero is "in a good spot" to make the Yankees' Opening Day roster, manager Aaron Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com Friday.
Not having options left improves his chances, but Cordero has also impressed with a 9:1 K:BB over nine innings this spring. The 31-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2020 with the White Sox.
