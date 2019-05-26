The Yankees recalled Harvey from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Sunday's game against the Royals.

Harvey will join the Yankees for the third time this season after posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 8.1 innings between his first two stints. The right-hander is expected to see most of his work in lower-leverage spots for the duration of his stay with New York.

