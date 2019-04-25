The Yankees plan to call up Harvey from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Thursday's series finale with the Angels, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Harvey will move up to the majors for the second time this season, this time taking the active roster spot of Clint Frazier (ankle), who will become the 15th Yankees player to land on the injured list. The right-hander is expected to give New York a fresh multi-inning option out of the bullpen Thursday after long men Jonathan Loaisiga and Luis Cessa both saw ample work earlier in the series.