The Yankees recalled Harvey from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Harvey will get his first call to the big leagues after turning two scoreless appearances at Triple-A to build on his outstanding performance in the International League a season ago (1.66 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 61:21 K:BB in 54.1 innings). Though the right-hander no longer has much to prove in the minors, his stay with the Yankees will most likely be brief. He'll assume the active roster spot of Jonathan Loaisiga and will be a prime candidate for a demotion when the Yankees bring back CC Sabathia (knee/chest) from the 10-day injury list this weekend ahead of the lefty's scheduled start against the White Sox.

