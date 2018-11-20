Yankees' Joe Harvey: Named to 40-man roster

Harvey was added to the 40-man roster Tuesday.

Harvey will be protected from the Rule 5 draft following his addition to the 40-man. He had a solid year within the Yankees' minor-league system in 2018, posting a 1.66 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 54.1 innings as a reliever with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he could see time in the big leagues as soon as next season.

