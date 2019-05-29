Harvey was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Harvey fired 1.2 scoreless innings Tuesday with two strikeouts and two walks in his lone appearance since being recalled Sunday. The 27-year-old has a 4.50 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB over 10 major-league innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories