Harvey was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Harvey was sent to the minors to free up a spot on the roster for Kendrys Morales, who was activated ahead of the second half of Wednesday's doubleheader. During his time with the big club, Harvey made eight appearances out of the bullpen and compiled a 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB in 8.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories