Harvey picked up two saves while striking out six batters without allowing a baserunner for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last week.

Harvey was dominant in his two relief appearances for the RailRiders last week, converting two four-out saves while retiring all eight batters he faced, striking out six of them. He's now 5-for-5 in save opportunities in the International League this season. The 27-year-old right-hander has already spent three stints with the big club in 2019, so he'll look to continue his sharp Triple-A form and strengthen his case for another callup.