Yankees' Joe Mantiply: Demoted to minors
Mantiply (1-0) picked up the win after surrendering three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Baltimore. He was optioned to Triple-A Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after Game 2.
Mantiply didn't appear to have his best stuff, but he kept his team in the game and was ultimately rewarded with the win. The Yankees have yet to announce a corresponding move, but they'll likely add a few fresh arms to the bullpen following a twin bill.
