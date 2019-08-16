Mantiply cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Mantiply was designated for assignment earlier this week, but he'll remain with the Yankees after going unclaimed on waivers. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Reds last week and had a 3.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB over 29 innings at Triple-A prior to having his contract selected.

More News
Our Latest Stories