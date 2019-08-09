Mantiply was acquired by the Yankees from the Reds for cash considerations Friday.

Mantiply missed the 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery and debuted for Triple-A Louisville in mid-June. The 28-year-old has a 3.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB at Triple-A over 29 innings, and he'll remain at that level with his new organization.