Gallo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

The Yankees led 3-1 after eight innings, and Gallo provided some breathing room with his two-run shot in the ninth. The long ball was his second in three games and fifth over his past 15 contests. He's hitting just .202 on the season but has picked things up a bit in May, slashing .250/.400/.571 with three homers, four RBI and a 7:8 BB:K.