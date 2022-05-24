Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Gallo is improving from flu-like symptoms and could be activated from the COVID-19 injured list soon, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Along with Gallo, catcher Kyle Higashioka and third baseman Josh Donaldson have been placed on the COVID-19 IL in recent days after experiencing flu-like symptoms, though none have actually tested positive for the virus. Assuming Gallo continues to test negative for the virus, it should speed up his timeline for rejoining the big club, though he'll still need to prove that the flu-like symptoms aren't inhibiting him too much from a conditioning standpoint.