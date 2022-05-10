Gallo is not in the lineup Tuesday against Toronto.
Gallo has had something close to a platoon role this season, as his off day here against Yusei Kikuchi means he's now been on the bench against six of the nine lefties the Yankees have faced this season. He doesn't have a significant platoon split for his career, posting a lifetime 115 wRC+ against righties compared to a 109 wRC+ against lefties, but he hasn't earned everyday at-bats this season, as he's hit just .183/.284/.324. Aaron Hicks will shift to left field Tuesday as Aaron Judge starts in center.