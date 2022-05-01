site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-joey-gallo-exits-early-saturday-night | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Joey Gallo: Exits early Saturday night
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gallo left Saturday's game against the Royals with left groin tightness, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Gallo's injury does not seem serious at first glance, but his early exit leaves his status uncertain moving forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read