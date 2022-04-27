Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 12-8 win Tuesday over the Orioles.
Gallo homered off Jordan Lyles in the fourth inning, his first of the season. It has not been the start that Gallo had hoped for as he looks to enter free agency after the season. The slugger has only eight hits (two for extra-bases) and two RBI in 17 games and has struck out in nearly 40 percent of his plate appearances. Hopefully, Tuesday's homer will get him back on track and the power and on-base skills will begin to show up in his stat line.