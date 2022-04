Gallo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game agains the Blue Jays.

The Yankees are giving Anthony Rizzo a day out of the field and using him at designated hitter while moving Giancarlo Stanton to the outfield, leaving no spot in the lineup for Gallo. He'll be sitting for the first time in 2022 after going 3-for-13 with four walks and no other counting stats through the Yankees' first four games.