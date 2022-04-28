Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-2 win Wednesday over Baltimore.
After striking out in his first three plate appearances, Gallo took Felix Bautista deep to leadoff the seventh inning. The left fielder only recorded a hit in four of his first 14 games but has doubled that total with a modest four-game hitting streak, smacking home runs on consecutive nights. While his batting average and slugging percentage are trending in the right direction of late, he's still striking out in 41.3 percent of his plate appearances.