Gallo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Gallo launched a solo homer off Nestor Cortes in the top of the third inning, accounting for all the offense for the Yankees in the contest. The long ball was his third of the season, all of which have come over his last six games. Gallo started the season 4-for-33 from the plate with no extra-base hits, but he has registered eight hits over his last 10 contests including four extra-base knocks. The hot stretch has raised his batting average from .121 to a still uninspiring .188.