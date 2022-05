Gallo (groin) will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game in Toronto, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Gallo is back in action after he was idle for each of the Yankees' last three games with left groin tightness. The Yankees will hope the time off due to injury allowed Gallo to get a mental reset at the plate; he enters Wednesday's series finale with a career-worst .570 OPS over his 69 plate appearances this season.