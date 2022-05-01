Gallo, according to Erik Boland of Newsday, said following Saturday's victory over the Royals that he is "not concerned at all" about the groin injury that forced his early exit from the game.

Gallo left Saturday's game in the fifth inning with left groin tightness, but he was optimistic when asked about the injury after the contest and even thinks he could play Sunday. Gallo's status will be updated again when it is revealed whether or not he will be in the lineup for Sunday's early-afternoon affair.