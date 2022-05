Gallo (illness) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

It's the third straight game on the bench for Gallo, who's gone 1-for-18 with a two-run home run, five walks and nine strikeouts in his past six contests. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the 28-year-old is feeling under the weather, though manager Aaron Boone expects him back in the lineup for Game 2. Marwin Gonzalez will start in left field in Sunday's matinee.