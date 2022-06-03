site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Joey Gallo: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Gallo is not in Friday's lineup against the Tigers.
He is hitting .161 with 14 strikeouts and zero home runs over his last 10 games. Miguel Andujar is starting in left field and batting fifth.
