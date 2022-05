Gallo (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and will bat sixth as the designated hitter Wednesday against the Orioles.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined nearly a week while battling the ailment, but he'll rejoin the active roster Wednesday while Giancarlo Stanton (calf) heads to the injured list. Gallo has a .171/.306/.390 slash line with three home runs, four RBI and six runs through 41 at-bats in May.