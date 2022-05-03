site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-joey-gallo-sitting-again-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Joey Gallo: Sitting again Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gallo (groin) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
He'll be on the bench for the third straight game while he manages left groin tightness. Marwin Gonzalez will pick up his fourth start of the season -- and first in left field -- in Gallo's stead.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read