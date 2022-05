Gallo went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 10-4 victory against the White Sox on Friday.

Gallo was one of four Yankees to go deep in the contest, and his fifth-inning solo shot was his fourth of the campaign. The veteran slugger has struggled with a .202/.302/.357 slash line on the season, but he has reached base in five straight games and has gone 5-for-15 with three walks over that stretch.