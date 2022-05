Gallo (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

According to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record, manager Aaron Boone said that the Yankees are viewing Gallo as day-to-day with left groin tightness after the 28-year-old exited early in Saturday's 3-0 win on account of the injury. The Yankees will wait and see how Gallo responds to treatment before deciding on his availability for Monday's series opener in Toronto.