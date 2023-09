Cruz slashed .294/.376/.531 with 10 home runs, nine steals and a 21.8 percent strikeout rate in 202 plate appearances in the Florida Complex League.

Cruz played the entire FCL season as a 17-year-old, making him the youngest qualified hitter in the league. Even so, he was 31 percent better than league average, and at 6-foot-3, he could continue to grow into even more power in the coming years.