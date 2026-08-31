The Yankees claimed Schreiber off waivers from the Royals on Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Royals had placed Schreiber on outright waivers this past weekend, and now they will receive a bit of salary relief as the Yankees pay the reliever what remains of his $3.715 million salary for 2026. Schreiber has made 55 relief appearances this season, collecting a 3.65 ERA and 36:22 K:BB over 49.1 innings. The 32-year-old will likely be used in middle relief with the Yankees and is an impending free agent.