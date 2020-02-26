Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Available in relief Wednesday
Holder (shoulder) is listed as an available relief option for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Holder made his spring debut in Monday's 3-3 tie with the Pirates, working around a double to turn in a scoreless fourth inning. The fact that he's available two days later suggests that the 26-year-old righty is feeling fine after he ended the 2019 season on the 60-day injured list due to an inflamed shoulder.
