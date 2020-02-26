Holder (shoulder) is listed as an available relief option for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Holder made his spring debut in Monday's 3-3 tie with the Pirates, working around a double to turn in a scoreless fourth inning. The fact that he's available two days later suggests that the 26-year-old righty is feeling fine after he ended the 2019 season on the 60-day injured list due to an inflamed shoulder.