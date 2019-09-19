Holder (shoulder) has improved and may be an option if the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Holder was transferred to the 60-day injured Sept. 15 and is ineligible to return during the regular season. However, he could come off the IL if New York advances past the ALDS and has a need for a right-handed reliever -- a situation made more feasible by Dellin Betances' season-ending Achilles injury. Holder pitched in 34 games for the Yankees this season, posting a 6.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB over 41.1 innings.