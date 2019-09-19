Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Could return for ALCS
Holder (shoulder) has improved and may be an option if the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Holder was transferred to the 60-day injured Sept. 15 and is ineligible to return during the regular season. However, he could come off the IL if New York advances past the ALDS and has a need for a right-handed reliever -- a situation made more feasible by Dellin Betances' season-ending Achilles injury. Holder pitched in 34 games for the Yankees this season, posting a 6.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB over 41.1 innings.
