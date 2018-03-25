Holder appears to have secured a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees' plans for Holder could change if first baseman Greg Bird (foot) is forced to open the season on the disabled list, but for the time being, the right-hander looks to be part of New York's eight-man bullpen. With a dominant closer in Aroldis Chapman and elite crew of setup men that includes Dellin Betances, Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson, it's difficult to imagine Holder seeing much high-leverage work this season.