Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Moves up to big club
The Yankees recalled Holder from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Holder was demoted to Triple-A on July 24, but the Yankees were able to bring him back before the minimum 10 days since fellow reliever David Hale (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday in a corresponding move. After posting a 6.63 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 36.2 innings across 32 appearances at the big-league level earlier this season, Holder's usage will likely be primarily limited to lower-leverage spots.
