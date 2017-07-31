Holder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

The 24-year-old has a stellar 1.50 ERA out of the RailRiders' bullpen, and with long reliever Luis Cessa returning to the minors, Holder was an easy choice to bring back to the Bronx. He should fill the long-relief role in the Yankees' bullpen until he heads back to the minors.