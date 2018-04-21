Holder was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Holder has appeared in three games for the Yankees this season, posting a 20.25 ERA and 3.00 WHIP over 2.2 innings of relief. After a rough outing with the Triple-A squad following his demotion last week, the right-hander has settled down and tossed four scoreless innings for the RailRiders, and will likely take the place of another reliever on the Yankees' 25-man roster. Expect to see him serve out of low-leverage situations while in the big leagues.