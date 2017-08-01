Holder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton after Monday night's game, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.

With the Yankees bringing on Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia at the trade deadline, they need to make space on the 25-man roster. Holder owned a solid 3.58 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 37.2 innings, but as he has options remaining, he was the most expendable member of the New York bullpen. Expect him back when rosters expand in September, if not earlier.