Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Sent down to Triple-A
Holder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton after Monday night's game, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
With the Yankees bringing on Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia at the trade deadline, they need to make space on the 25-man roster. Holder owned a solid 3.58 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 37.2 innings, but as he has options remaining, he was the most expendable member of the New York bullpen. Expect him back when rosters expand in September, if not earlier.
More News
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...