Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Set to open Monday
Holder will serve as the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Rays.
The Yankees are set to treat Monday's series opener as a bullpen game, with Holder likely pitching one or two innings before exiting. The right-hander owns a 2.97, 1.04 WHIP and 58:16 K:BB through 63.2 innings of relief this season.
