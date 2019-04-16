Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Struggling early
Holder has a 5.19 ERA and a blown save in his first five appearances this season.
Holder had a good season last year, with a 3.14 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 66 relief innings with New York, but he's given up five earned runs on nine hits in five games to start his 2019. His 1.15 WHIP and his 9:1 K:BB are still solid, but Holder wouldn't carry much value even if he does turn around the ERA, as he's currently deep down the pecking order in the Yankees' bullpen.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Set to open Monday•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Recalled prior to Saturday's game•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Holder: In line for bullpen gig•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Called up Saturday•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Sent down to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...