Holder has a 5.19 ERA and a blown save in his first five appearances this season.

Holder had a good season last year, with a 3.14 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 66 relief innings with New York, but he's given up five earned runs on nine hits in five games to start his 2019. His 1.15 WHIP and his 9:1 K:BB are still solid, but Holder wouldn't carry much value even if he does turn around the ERA, as he's currently deep down the pecking order in the Yankees' bullpen.