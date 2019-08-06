Yankees' Jonathan Holder: To work as opener Tuesday
Holder will open Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The Yankees have yet to announce who will follow Holder, but he's expected to eat up the first inning or so before making way for a bulk reliever. He's struggled to a 6.28 ERA with 44 punchouts over 38.2 innings this season for New York.
