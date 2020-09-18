Holder managed to retire only one batter against the Blue Jays on Thursday while allowing four runs on three hits and two walks.

Holder was summoned in the ninth inning of what looked like a runaway victory but allowed Toronto to make it close by surrendering four earned runs (one of which came across after Holder departed from the contest). After retiring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a lineout to begin the frame, he allowed the next five runners to reach base before the Yankees called upon their closer, Aroldis Chapman, to put out the fire. While two of the hits against Holder were infield singles, he was also guilty of committing a cardinal sin of baseball by walking a pair of batters while protecting a big lead. Prior to Thursday's blowup, Holder had been quite effective this season, but the poor effort increased his ERA from 1.89 to 4.08.